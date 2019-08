Body Found in North Fargo Hotel

Authorities were called to WoodSpring Suites at 1090 35th Street North

FARGO, N.D. — Police respond to a body found in a north Fargo hotel.

An officer on scene says they were called to WoodSpring Suites at 1090 35th Street North before 1 p.m. for a medical situation.

When they arrived, authorities found a body that they say was already decomposing.

At this time, they say there is no threat to the public.