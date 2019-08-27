Enrollment Continues To Climb In The West Fargo School District

WEST FARGO, N.D. — There is no slowing the enrollment growth in the West Fargo Public School district.

11,501 students arrived for class to start the new school year.

That number doesn’t include kindergarten which doesn’t start until Thursday.

The number does include the record-breaking 1,043 kindergarteners registered for the year.

It also includes 129 students expected at Harwood Elementary.

That school’s opening is being pushed back to September 3 due to on-going construction.

The district has grown by 420 students since last August.

The district is projected to grow by 400 to 600 students per year, through 2025.

It is currently the third largest school district in North Dakota.