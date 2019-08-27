Sanford’s Second Annual “Dancing with the Doctors” Jives Into Action Sept. 5th

Doors open at the fargo theatre at 6:00 p.m.

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford physicians will soon put on their best jazz, hip hop, country and ballet dance moves.

Twenty–one doctors will lace up their dancing shoes for Sanford’s second annual “Dancing with the Doctors” competition.

It’ll be at Fargo Theatre on September 5th.

Doors will open at 6:00.

All proceeds raised from this year’s dance competition will go to the Roger Maris Cancer Center’s patients’ assistance fund.

“There is a little but of jumping, there’s some spinning, some hopping, some moves like that. No, no injuries yet. The only injuries is putting his boots on. Yeah. Well, off. Off. A few blisters, we’ll see,” said Doug Griffin and Brittany Montecuollo, dancing partners.

The hospital started the fundraiser as a way to impact the community outside of its regular work.

The Red River Dance and Performing Company donated their studio to the physicians to prepare for the big day.