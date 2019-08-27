Woman Charged After Hitting And Killing Man With Her Vehicle Near Gonvick

47-year-old Beth Windus is accused of hitting 51-year-old Jonathon Sundquist with her vehicle
TJ Nelson,

POLK CO., Minn. — A woman faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in Polk County.

47-year-old Beth Windus is accused of hitting 51-year-old Jonathon Sundquist with her vehicle.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault in rural Gonvick late Friday night and found Sundquist’s body.

Windus is being held in the Northwest Regional Corrections Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like