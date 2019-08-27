Woman Charged After Hitting And Killing Man With Her Vehicle Near Gonvick

POLK CO., Minn. — A woman faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in Polk County.

47-year-old Beth Windus is accused of hitting 51-year-old Jonathon Sundquist with her vehicle.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault in rural Gonvick late Friday night and found Sundquist’s body.

Windus is being held in the Northwest Regional Corrections Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.