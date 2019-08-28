Bail Set for Son of Ex-NFL Player Accused of Killing Parents

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan John Bennett appeared in court on two counts of second-degree murder.

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. – A judge has set bail at $3 million for the son of a former NFL lineman accused of killing his parents in central Minnesota.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan John Bennett appeared in court on two counts of second-degree murder. Bennett was extradited from Mexico after being arrested at a hotel in Cancun Saturday.

Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found fatally shot last Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL, including stints with New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. He also played for Concordia College in Moorhead from 1974 through 1978.