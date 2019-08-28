Drekker Brewing Hosts LGBTQ+ Organization

The brewery hosts an "unpillage" event twice a month

FARGO, N.D. — Drekker Brewing hosts an “unpillage” event twice a month.

With Pride Month wrapping up, Drekker is bringing in the Pride Collective and Community Center.

They host a nonprofit organization at their brewery and invite customers to enjoy food, music and, of course, beer.

Their goal is to spread awareness about local nonprofit organizations.

The Pride Collective is a facility primarily run by volunteers, dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“What they stand for really resonates with us. We’re really looking for people who are doing great things in the community, trying to build a bigger, better community, and we fully support that,” said Drekker Event Coordinator Ashley Rieck.

One dollar from every pint Drekker sells for the night will be donated to the Pride Collective and Community Center.