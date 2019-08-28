Renovation Finished On Unmanned Aerial Systems Training Center

The project cost $8 million

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE — Senator John Hoeven is marking the completion of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s newly-renovated unmanned aerial systems training center at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The project cost $8 million.

Customs and Border Protection in Grand Forks is responsible for 900 miles of border.

Hoeven says that considering North Dakota’s leadership in UAS, “it only makes sense to keep this training facility right here”.