Davies Football Looks to Build on Last Year’s Success

The Eagles went 7-4 last season

FARGO, N.D. — In 2018, Fargo Davies football finished the regular season with a 7-4 record, their first winning season since 2014.

They ended last year with a loss in the state semifinals to Bismarck high, so they enter the 2019 season hungry to take things even further.

They take the field for another season of play ready to build on the momentum set from last year’s successful campaign.

“We have confidence that we have some good kids back to build this team around,” Davies head coach, Jason Thielges, said. “I think that is always a positive to have when you got some returning, really good key players.”

The team returns 12 starters from last year’s squad, including star wide receiver and cornerback, Ty Satter, who was the EDC’s leader in receiving yards and receptions in 2018.

“Ty is just a dynamic playmaker. He is a shut down corner for us on defense and he is a guy that anytime you get him the ball, he’s got a chance to make a big play,” Thielges explains. “The attention he draws opens up opportunities for other people.”

Plenty of those other guys have spent the last year improving their game in order to come in and contribute immediately for the Eagles.

“I think we have a lot of good juniors. They’ve really developed over the summer and I think it all starts with Reid being the new quarterback,” Satter said.

Reid Hartness will take over the position as the number one quarterback. He jumps to the role of playcaller after playing safety last season. The dual-threat junior will serve as a big challenge for opposing defenses.”

“He can run the ball, he can throw the ball, he is big, strong and physical,” Thielges says of Hartness. “He’s a smart kid so I am really excited to see him play.”

The season starts on Friday for the the Eagles with a huge test against last year’s state runner up, Bismarck Century. An opening win against one of the state’s western powerhouse programs will give Davies a chance to show why 2019 could be their year

“I think both of us have something to prove a little bit,” Satter explains. “I think we are up to the challenge and coming out and proving what we can do as a team.”