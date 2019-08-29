Fargo Man Leads Authorities on High-Speed Chase After Stealing Gas

24 year-old Brett Meers was arrested and taken to the Stutsman County Correctional Center.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – A Fargo man accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in and around Jamestown is facing a host of charges.

A Stutsman County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle suspected of stealing gas from a station in Jamestown at about 1 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle fled from a parking lot not far from the gas station.

Police chased the suspected vehicle through residential neighborhoods in Jamestown where it crashed into a fence and just kept on going. Authorities say speeds exceeded 100 mph as the suspect fled on Highway 281 out of Jamestown before eventually going off-road and getting stuck in a slough.

24-year-old Brett Meers was arrested and taken to the Stutsman County Correctional Center.