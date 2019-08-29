Fargo Police Confirm Identity of Human Remains Found in Fargo

Fargo police confirmed the remains recovered were of Brenda Kartes.

Fargo, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department has revealed the identity of the human remains found along the Red River in Fargo last week.

Fargo police confirmed the remains recovered were of Brenda Kartes. The medical examiner was able to use dental records to confirm Brenda’s identity, but the cause of death is still unknown.

Police are calling the case “suspicious,” but are not ruling it a homicide at this time.

Investigators have reason to believe there are multiple people who have additional information concerning Brenda’s disappearance or death.

The investigation is still active.