Fargo Police To Hold Press Conference On Human Remains at 11 a.m.

KVRR will bring you the latest information as we get it on the air and online.

FARGO, N.D. — Police in Fargo will hold a press conference on Thursday about the human remains found last week.

The remains were spotted last Thursday along the Red River in south Fargo.

Detectives have been working to identify the remains for the past several days.

