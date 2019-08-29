Four Arrests Made During Last Week’s Sobriety Checkpoint In Fargo
Nearly 600 vehicles entered the checkpoint
FARGO, N.D. — Four arrests were made last Friday night during a sobriety checkpoint in north Fargo.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Essentia teamed up to conduct the checkpoint.
It was held from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on the northbound I-29 Exit Ramp to 19th Avenue North.
Nearly 600 vehicles entered the checkpoint.
Twenty-two were flagged for further testing and four arrests were made: three for DUI and one for driving under suspension.
No other citations were issued.