Police Looking for Driver Involved in Motorcycle Pursuit on I-29

Hillsboro, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a white motorcycle who refused to stop for police.

A North Dakota trooper attempted to stop two sport bike style motorcyclists for traffic violations on Interstate 29, south of Hillsboro on August 28.

Both motorcyclists fled northbound exceeding 130 mph. One of the motorcyclists attempted to exit the interstate, but was traveling too fast, lost control and entered the ditch.

Ethan Suhr, 22, of West Fargo was arrested. Suhr was not injured during the incident and was taken to Traill County jail. He is being charged with fleeing, driving under suspension and operating a vehicle without liability insurance.

The second motorcyclist is being sought in connection with the incident.