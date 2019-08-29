School Bond & City Council Special Election Set In Moorhead

$110 Million Moorhead Area Public Schools Bond Referendum

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People in Moorhead will be voting on a $110 million school bond and two new city council members this fall.

A special election will be held on Tuesday, November 5.

12 candidates are running for two open council seats in Wards 3 and 4.

Voters will also decide the Moorhead Area Public Schools bond referendum.

If passed, the high school would be rebuilt on its existing site and the former Sam’s Club would be turned into a career academy.

On a two hundred thousand dollar home, taxes would increase by around $8 a month.

Ward 3 City Council candidates include: John Bell, Troy Krabbenhoft, Edwin Hahn, Larry Seljevold, and Brent Behm.

Ward 4 City Council candidates include: Eric Smith, Ryan Larson, James McKinstra, Swede Stelzer, Marc Hedlund, Jeremiah Jones, and Steve Lindaas.