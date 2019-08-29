Two Women Arrested After Moorhead Chase

Star Racine

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Authorities make two arrests after a pursuit in Moorhead.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a vehicle with “a fugitive inside” around 3:00 Thursday. The vehicle went through South Moorhead, south on 8th Street to 50th Avenue South into the Bluestem area. A detective with Moorhead Police used stop sticks which bursted a tire. A deputy used a PIT maneuver stopping the vehicle in the area of 45th Street and 50th Avenue South. The three people inside the car were taken into custody.

The driver, 26-year-old Star Racine of New Town, North Dakota, was arrested for fleeing, no license and false name and date.

30-year-old Charlee Fox of White Shield, North Dakota was arrested for two outstanding warrants. One is out of Minnesota and the other is from Wisconsin.

Another passenger was released.