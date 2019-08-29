West Fargo Football Season Preview

Packers looking to bounce back from 2-7 2018 Season

WEST FARGO, N.D. — After taking home a state title in 2017, 2018 was a year the West Fargo Packers are looking to forget. However, the team is taking away the positives.

The West Fargo Packers finished 2 and 7 last year, however, the team is putting the disappointment behind them and starting fresh.

“Every year is different. It doesn’t matter. Last year was last year,” head coach Jay Gibson said. “The seniors are gone. You have new seniors. You get new leadership.”

“We just know we have to compete everyday and just forget about last season but we also know we have to bring it every game and practice,” said junior linebacker Hunter Lyman.

One positive from last season is the Packers return 21 seniors, with 13 of those starters, a positive going into a new season.

“We don’t change anything so the terminology, the plays, the way we train things is the same and when you have seniors they’ve been through it,” Gibson said.

A brand new season brings new faces and the Packers have one at quarterback with Dustin Mertz who converted from receiver in the off season.

“Were just getting reps and practicing everyday. Everyday is just baby steps,” Mertz said. “Were working our way towards the end of the season where we want to be.”

“He’s done a lot of studying,” Gibson said. “Worked on his throwing. Its really been good I think.”

The Packers make their debut Friday night at 7 against Mandan.