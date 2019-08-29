Wilton Man Injured After Getting Rear-Ended by SUV

Wilton, N.D.–A man riding a motorcycle on US Highway 83 was run over by a semi-truck after being rear-ended on August 28.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was attempting to pass the semi-truck when an SUV driving too fast struck him from behind.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and slid under the semi-truck and was run over by the trailer axles.

The motorcyclist’s condition has not been released.

Charges are pending for the driver of the SUV.