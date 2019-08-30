American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Holds Fundraiser for Out of the Darkness Walk

The walk will be on September 15 at Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. — People get tasty brats and hot dogs outside Cash Wise while supporting a good cause.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held a fundraiser to raise money for the Out of the Darkness community walk. It will take place on September 15 at Scheels Arena.

The organization also uses money for mental health research, prevention education, and support for survivors.

“We do a lot of work in the way we talk about mental health, really we’re here to educate, and really change that culture around mental health. We need to talk about mental health just like we talk about our physical health,” Samantha Bruers, the Dakota Areas Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said.

If you missed the event, you can catch the group outside Cash Wise on 13th Avenue tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.