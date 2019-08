Couple Dead in Murder-Suicide in Norman County, MN

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities are investigating a murder-suicide in rural Gary, Minnesota.

Deputies responded around 5:00 PM Thursday. They found 62-year-old Duane Carlsrud, his 61-year-old wife Rebecca and their pet dead. The Sheriff’s Office says the Carlsruds died from gunshot wounds.

Police say there’s no threat to the public.