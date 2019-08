Man Dies After Crash in Enderlin

NEAR ENDERLIN, N.D. — A 58-year-old man from Sheldon, North Dakota is dead after The Highway Patrol says he ran through an intersection in Enderlin.

It happened just before 12:30 PM Friday.

Officers say the man T-boned a pickup with a 28-year-old driver from Sheldon. They say the man driving the pickup was taken to the Lisbon Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.