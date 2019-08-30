Play of the Week Nominees: August 30

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE CHRIS HEISE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week come from two different teams playing each other in the same game.

In a the opening football matchup between Oak Grove and Grafton, the spoilers got the scoring started. Landon Woinarowicz makes a pass right on target to Justin Garza who hauls it in for the touchdown on fourth and nineteen.

It was a great catch, but was it better than the interception from the Grover’s Josiah Deitz?

Later in the game, he picks off Woinarowicz’s throw up the middle in a similar situation to prevent Grafton from scoring again.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.