State Patrol Offers Safety Tips For Holiday Commute

MINNESOTA – It’s the big last send off to summer: Labor Day weekend.

If you’re thinking about hitting the roads, there are guidelines the State Patrol wants to remind drivers so they can have a safe trip.

With increased holiday traffic, State Patrol is warning there is an increased risk of crashes.

We spoke to a trooper who says if you want to stay safe, you need to drive smart.

“With the busiest travel period here in Minnesota just more traffic on the road means more the potential for more issues so when you’re traveling plan ahead making sure that you know the route that you’re going how you’re going to get there and just making the good decisions to stay,”Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer SGT. Jesse Grabow.

Sergeant Grabow says: expect to see increased enforcement on the roads this weekend.