Teens Hurt After Breckenridge Rollover, Chase Exceeded 100 MPH

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. – Two teens are in the hospital after a rollover crash during a high speed chase in Breckenridge.

Police say they tried to stop an SUV around 12:30 Friday morning on the north side of town. The vehicle left the road on 360th Street, rolled and came to a rest in a field near County Road nine.

One of the teens had to be extricated from the SUV.

The 18 and 19-year-olds were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the chase reached up to 100 miles per hour. They believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.