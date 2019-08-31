Bikers Ride To Raise Money For Veterans

WEST FARGO N.D. — The sound of Motorcycles revving, bikers and veterans alike are sharing stories at the West Fargo VFW as they get ready to go for the Veterans Warrior Ride.

“We do it every year, and our goal is to raise funds for veterans throughout the year as well as this big event.

All the proceeds we earn from the ride we, in turn, donate to the foundation and the foundation donates it to the Fargo Vet Center,” Said Veteran Warrior Foundation member Zach Miller.

And all this money raised makes a difference.

“If we don’t supply them with funds and help them to be able to continue to support the veterans, then these veterans are not getting the care they need.

They supported us years and years ago during the wars, so it’s our turn to give back to them.” Miller says.

The ride is also an excellent way to unite people.

“Get rid of some stigmatism too of motorcyclists being criminals and things like that” Miller said.

Helping support places like the VFW gives veterans a place they can call their second home.

“So many veterans don’t like to talk about their experiences but when they do open up they like to share with each other and just to be able to listen in on some of those conversations is wonderful and for them to really get the recognition they deserve for serving,” President of the Auxiliary for the VFW of West Fargo Bonica Kupperion said.

For riders like Tracy Gahner, it’s a personal connection.

“I like to support the veterans runs my oldest brother is a Vietnam veteran,” West Fargo Resident Tracy Gahner says.

Gahner says he does rides like this one to honor the sacrifices made by our country’s heroes.

“The veterans who give up their freedom to give our freedom,” Gahner said.

Gahner has been riding for over four decades…

“Oh my gosh, this would probably be my 6th maybe 7th one this is my 2nd trike actually,” Gahner said.

…and this isn’t the first bike he’s wearing out.

He’s got a simple reason why he loves to ride.

“You’re out there by yourself you get time to just kind of think,” Gahner said.