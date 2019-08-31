Decades of History on Display at Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion

Families say the event is a good way to teach kids about work ethic and life before modern technology

ROLLAG, Minn. — Steam threshers are showing off decades of history at the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion.

The Risbrudt family is showing off a 1917 Case steam engine. It’s been in the family for three generations.

“It’s great heritage and fun to keep it going,” Tim Risbrudt said.

His father got it three decades ago.

“We played with steam with my dad, we grew up with steam, back in Dalton, we had a 28 Minneapolis then but we traded it off and got this one out of Hector, Minnesota in 1988,” he said.

Now his father’s granddaughter is running it.

Whether it’s a steam engine or saw mill, Rollag is a place to connect with people.

“It’s kind of a fraternity, you get hit by the steam bug and you’ll always take it with you,” Risbrudt said.

“It’s just family, everybody out here, you see people you don’t see throughout the year until you’re here, and it’s fun for everyone of all ages,” Katie Sander of Lake Park said.

The Sander family is showing off a corn sheller they’ve had for about a decade.

People say sharing a piece of history creates a great learning experience.

“I think it’s good for [kids] to know how hard it was beforehand, and how easy technology makes things now, I think it’s a lot of hard work our forefathers put in and I don’t know if I’d survive back then,” Risbrudt said.

The Sander family has been bringing their kids since they were born.

Katie says it’s a good way to teach the next generation about good work ethic and how things worked before modern technology.