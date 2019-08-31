Herds Up! Bison Fans Cheer Team Back Home in Fargo

FARGO N.D. –While the team may be down in the twin cities, fans are showing up in droves back home to support their team.

Fans packed into Herd and Horns to eat some food and watch the bison dominate those Butler Bulldogs. The restaurant’s manager says catering to fans on game day is always big for business.

“It’s a place for students but also a place for faculty alumni former athletes, former teachers anybody to come back and enjoy the game and with the proximity to campus were really excited to have people come ya know enjoy not only Bison football games but any sporting event or any family event here,” Said Herd and Horns Manager Nick Swansen.

Herd and Horns will also be throwing a block party when the Bison face off against UND on September 7th.