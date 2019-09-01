Boy Battling Cancer Gets Phone Call from Taylor Swift

Neighborhood kids and friends made a viral video with Landon Solberg to get her attention

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A 12–year–old West Fargo boy battling brain cancer got a phone call he’ll never forget.

Neighborhood kids and friends pulled together to make a video with Landon Solberg to get the attention of superstar Taylor Swift.

And it worked.

The video got more than 16,000 views and retweets.

On Friday and for seven minutes straight, Landon and the other neighborhood kids FaceTimed with Swift.

Landon, whose parents say is having a hard time expressing words or emotions, couldn’t help but smile.

“We have pictures of the kids’ faces when they first saw her on FaceTime and they are priceless. It is priceless because it’s not only Landon’s smile, but the other kids are just in shock. And me too, I was still trying to absorb it. It’s hard to believe that it was actually her on the other line,” said Landon’s parents, Travis and Andrea Solberg.

His parents say now that he’s gotten a shout–out from Taylor Swift, prayers from the community is all Landon needs.