Fargo Man Injured During High-Speed Chase With Highway Patrol

Troopers attempted to stop 59-year-old Jeffrey Boese early Thursday evening near Jamestown

BARNES CO., N.D. — A Fargo man faces numerous charges after running from troopers before crashing and hurting himself near Sanborn, North Dakota.

Troopers attempted to stop 59-year-old Jeffrey Boese early Thursday evening near Jamestown after he failed to move over for another trooper on I-94.

The pursuit covered about 30 miles and reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

It ended when Boese lost control and his vehicle stopped in a row of trees.

He was taken to the hospital in Valley City and then to Sanford in Fargo.

Boese faces a long list of charges including fleeing, DUI and multiple drug charges and warrants in Cass County.