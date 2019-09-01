Teen Girls Thrown From ATV, One Seriously Hurt

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on a field road on private property near Parkers Prairie

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. — Two teens are thrown from their ATV after hitting a muddy area south of Parkers Prairie, Minnesota.

Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old female driver was initially unresponsive and appeared to have a head injury and fractured bones.

She was taken to Alexandria for treatment.

Her 15-year-old female passenger didn’t appear to be hurt but was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon on a field road on private property.