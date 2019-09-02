Grafton Football’s Garza Hauls in First Fall HS Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — Grafton Spoilers receiver Justin Garza takes home this week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week.

In the team’s first game against Oak Grove, the Spoilers went to the end zone on fourth and nineteen. Garza finds the ball in the air to haul in the touchdown.

The nice leaping grab gets him the win.

Congrats to Garza and the Spoilers for winning the High School Play of the Week.