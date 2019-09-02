I-94 Reopened Near Fergus Falls

Courtesy: MNDOT

UPDATE: MNDOT says in an email eastbound I-94 has reopen near Fergus Falls. The highway was closed for about five hours.

NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – Traffic is snarled for people coming back from Labor Day travel in the lakes country.

A semi rolled near mile marker 50 on eastbound I-94 near Fergus Falls. The left lane of the highway is closed between the exits for Highway 59 and Lincoln Avenue.

MNDOT officials say the left lane is expected to be closed until 12:45 PM.