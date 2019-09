Strong Wind Causes Semi to Tip on I-94

It happened four miles east of Tower City

BUFFALO, N.D. — Strong wind causes a semi to tip on I-94.

It happened near Buffalo, North Dakota.

The truck was pulling an empty box trailer.

The semi blocked part of the westbound land of the interstate.

The 22-year-old driver from New York was taken to Essentia for minor injuries.

The blocked lane was opened about 30 minutes after the crash.