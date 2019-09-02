UND Football Sees Game With NDSU As Opportunity

Starts the first of four games against Preseason Top 25 opponents

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — As far as the visitors in Grand Forks go for this weekend, it’s the start of a tough stretch for North Dakota. The game against NDSU is the first of four games against preseason FCS top-25 programs.

For the Fighting Hawks, it’ll be the last time playing in Fargo as an independent before moving to the Missouri Valley conference next season. A game with this many expectations and this much hype requires staying focused on the task at hand. Head coach Bubba Schweigert wants his team to stay composed in the moment.

“It’s different for us now. Its a non–conference. We look at it as a big opportunity for our program,” Schweigert said. “To play the number one ranked team. Obviously they’re in close proximity and there’s going to be a lot of people talking about this. A lot of what we would consider outside noise. We have to keep our guys focus on the preparation and there’s a challenge to that.”

The Fighting Hawks won’t host the Bison at the Alerus Center until 2021.