End Of An Era: Only One Kmart Will Remain In All of Minnesota, Two In North Dakota

Stores Being Closed In Fargo, St. Paul and International Falls

FARGO, N.D. — Kmart in Minneapolis will soon be the only store in the former retail giant’s chain that is still in operation in Minnesota.

The company has announced plans to close its stores in St. Paul and International falls by the end of the year.

It was also announced over the weekend that Kmart on South University Drive in Fargo is closing.

That will leave just two stores in North Dakota: in Bismarck and Minot.

The stores in Fargo, St. Paul and International Falls will be liquidated within a few weeks and the stores will close in mid-December.