Fargo Couple Traveling 50 States to Raise Money for Kids With Cancer

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo couple packs some bags, sells everything they own and hop in their Toyota to inspire and do some good.

Faith and Jon Moore started “Tour for a Cause.”

They left for Illinois on August 31 and will visit every state through December.

The couple is trying to raise $50,000 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital while pursuing their passion of seeing the world.

The couple hopes their new adventure will motivate others to go after the things they’ve always wanted.

“That’s kind of where the inspiration came from. We want to inspire other people to go out there and go outside their comfort zone a little and just travel and experience new things. We are accomplishing something we’ve wanted to accomplish for a long time. We also want people to know that we should always be thinking about other people in everything we do and just care about the world around us,” said Jon Moore.

The couple will blog about their trip on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Click here to donate to their GoFundMe.