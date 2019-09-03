Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire at South Fargo Home

FARGO, N.D. – Firefighters battled a raging fire at a South Fargo home Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched at 3:30 AM to a home on 3531 South River Drive, where the garage was ablaze.

The Fargo Fire Department said the fire was tough to fight because two vehicles in the garage were adding more fuel to the fire.

The family was able to evacuate their home safely, and firefighters rescued two cats that were trapped inside the house.

The fire department reported that there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.