Highest Opening Day Enrollment Since 1972 For Moorhead Area Public Schools

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Area Public Schools is recording its highest opening day enrollment since 1972.

The school district has 7,066 kids in grades K through 12.

That is 79 more than during last year’s opening enrollment.

Over the past five years, the district has added more than 1,000 students.

The superintendent says K through 4 elementary schools have reached capacity just two years after two new schools opened.

A $110 million bond referendum will be voted on November 5 to rebuild the high school and to renovate the former Sam’s Club into a career academy.