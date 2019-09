LIVE: Golden Drive Community Event Coming Up

The tireless Sue Baron joins us to talk about Golden Drive’s 7th Annual Community Event & Bike Run.

The event is this Saturday, September 7th at Bonanzaville in West Fargo.

You can get free admission with the donation of hygiene items or non-perishable food.

Baron talks about the seemingly endless list of things to do at the event.

