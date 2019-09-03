NDSU Football: Brooks Looking Forward To Playing Familiar Faces Against UND

FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota state–North Dakota rivalry will be renewed this Saturday at the Fargo Dome. It’ll be the first time both sides match up since 2015 when NDSU came out on the winning edge, 34 to 9.

The current Bison team has never played the Fighting Hawks, however, there is some familiarity between both teams. Senior running back Ty Brooks was high school teammates with UND’s senior running back James Johannesson at Fargo South and Brooks is looking forward to playing his friend.

“A lot of people say rivalry but I’ve never played against UND and they’ve never played against us. You know what I mean but we do know a lot of the same people so in that sense it’ll be fun,” Brooks said.

It’ll be the Bison’s first home game in the Dome with Matt Entz as head coach.