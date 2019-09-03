UND Football Looking Forward To Challenge Of NDSU

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For North Dakota football, the first game in four years against North Dakota State provides an opportunity. It’ll be the first of four consecutive games against preseason FCS top-25 opponents.

The Fighting Hawks are looking at the Bison match up as a way to put themselves on the map by beating the reigning national championships and number one team in the country.

The Hawks move to the Missouri Valley Football Conference next season and meeting the Herd will become a regular occasion.

Moorhead native Jade Lawerence said it’ll be something he looks forward to as a local.

“Its obviously a very important game because its an opportunity to build our resume so to speak,” Lawrence said. “It’ll give us a shot at the playoffs. Being from the area, its definitely special and a once in a lifetime experience to be in.”

It’ll be the first of two trips over the next two seasons to the dome for the Fighting Hawks.