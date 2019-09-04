Fischbach on Race For Rep. Peterson’s Seat “They Have a Clear Choice”

MINNESOTA – Michelle Fischbach says she’s running for Congressman Collin Peterson’s seat because she believes people’s values in Minnesota’s seventh district aren’t being represented.

The former Lieutenant Governor is hearing from many people in her new campaign who want immigration and building the wall to be priorities.

Peterson voted against wall funding.

Fischbach claims he has voted for amnesty for violent, illegal gang members like MS 13.

“They have a clear choice in November about Collin Peterson who supports the liberal Pelosi agenda and wants to continue that and me who would go and support the Trump agenda,” Fischbach explained.

We’ve reached out to the Peterson campaign for a response to Fischbach’s comments, but haven’t heard back. When asked if she supports President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods, Fischbach didn’t answer. Instead, she says she supports the USMCA trade deal.

