Increased Police Presence at Fargo North High School Following Suspicious Message

A student reported writings on a desk that included, "school shooting threat 9-4-19."

Fargo, N.D.–Fargo North High School will have an increased police presence on Wednesday after rumors of a possible school shooting surfaced on Tuesday.

A student reported writings on a desk that included, “school shooting threat 9-4-19.” The writing was immediately reported to police and investigated by staff.

School administrators communicated to parents that they feel the threat is not credible.

Fargo Police will continue monitoring the situation.