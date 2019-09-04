Minnesota Woman Killed By Bear Near Minnesota-Canada Border

ONTARIO, CANADA — A woman was reportedly killed by a bear near the Minnesota-Canada border Sunday evening.

The 62-year-old woman has been identified as Catherine Sweatt-Mueller of Maple Plain, Minnesota.

Police responded to a call at Red Pine Island on Rainy Lake where a woman said her daughter was attacked by a bear while checking on her dogs.

Officers arrived to find the woman dead and in close vicinity to a bear.

There were two other bears at the scene that were a threat to officers during the investigation.