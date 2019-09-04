North Dakota Looking For People To Fill Thousands Of Jobs

FARGO N.D-Businesses here and across North Dakota are desperate to get people to fill nearly 14 thousand jobs that are open.

One of the reasons for the shortfall comes from the stagnating population growth within the state.

Employers are trying to compensate for that by offering higher wages to encourage people from out of state to apply for jobs.

People with Job Service North Dakota say the best way to secure a job in the area comes down to making a good first impression.

“Demonstrate to them the employer that you have the skills and the ability to make that job will go a long way, ya hear stories all the time of being told well i’m going to offer you a job right here for you on the spot because they do those types of things,” Said Workforce Center Manager, Job Service North Dakota Kerry Fry.

She says another great tip is to check out Job Fairs and check online to look for employment options.