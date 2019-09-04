Scam Involves Person Acting As Special Agent On Behalf of IRS

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A new scam alert from Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting.

He says the scam involves a person claiming to be a Special Agent Josh Penn.

The scammer claims he is working on behalf of the IRS and that your bank account was used to set up illegal bank accounts for drug cartels in Texas.

The caller is told a federal warrant is out for his or her arrest unless a fine is paid.

The caller ID shows a number of 312500-7055.

Sheriff Empting says it is more than likely a scam and do not provide them with any personal information.