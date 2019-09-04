Sheyenne Football Ready For More After Big Opening Win

The Mustangs opened the season with a 35-14 win over Defending State Champions Bismarck High School

WEST FARGO, N.D. — 2018 was one of the best years in program history for the Sheyenne High School football team. The Mustangs finished 9-2 and won their first ever Eastern Dakota Conference title.

After a loss in the state semifinals, 2019 provides a chance to get one step further and prove they have what it takes to play for a State Championship.

This year’s team wasted no time getting that started.

In last Friday’s season opener, Sheyenne traveled to Bismarck High School to take on the defending State Champions. The Mustangs put up a huge performance, downing the Demons 35-14.

It was a statement win, and even moved Sheyenne into second place in the Class AAA football polls, but the team knows they can’t be satisfied at just 1-0 and that there is a lot more work to be done.

“We’re just trying to refocus and get back to our goals in mind,” head coach, Jeremy Newton, said. “That was one win and we are still building up and we’re trying to get ready for Minot right now.”

“It was huge, and especially that night we were pretty excited on the bus ride back,” senior linebacker Zach Rodgers, said. “Then after that, [Coach] Newton always says, ‘one game at a time,’ so we are just taking it like that. All it’s going to do is make us want to practice harder cause teams are going to try to hit us harder so we got to hit them back.”

“Just beating the defending state champs puts a little bit of a target on our back and being ranked higher in the state definitely puts a target on our back,” senior wide receiver, Tyler Terhark, added. “But we’re excited to take that challenge and see where it goes.”

That next challenge comes Friday night when the Mustangs play their first game on their new home turf at 7:00 p.m. against Minot.