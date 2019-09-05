Delectable Treats For A Good Cause at YWCA’s Chocolate Fantasy Event

FARGO, N.D. – Many people’s sweet teeth were satisfied at YWCA’s 36th Annual Chocolate Fantasy and Chili Too event.

The event a way for the community to taste tasty treats while raising money for the YWCA’s emergency shelter.

Dishes include tortes, cheesecake, brownies and fudge.

Raffle prizes and silent auction items include Allegiant and Bison football tickets.

“This fundraiser has a huge impact in the community. Being able to keep our doors open and have a place for women and children in need to come to for safety and security and sure footing to get in a better direction,” YWCA Communications Manager Emily Holt said.

As the organization says, it’s more than just chocolate. With every bite, you’re changing the course of a life.