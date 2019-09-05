Fargo Woman Arrested After Striking Police Officer Outside School

Fargo police say 42-year-old Jami Streyle refused to leave the school campus.

FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo woman was arrested outside Shanley High School and Sullivan Middle School in South Fargo Thursday morning.

Police say 42-year-old Jami Streyle initially refused to leave the school campus. Eventually, Streyle left, but then returned claiming she was looking for her children.

When officers arrived, Streyle began to fight with them and struck an officer.

The school was placed in a low-level lockdown with classes continuing. Administrators say there was no danger to the students.