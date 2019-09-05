Sanford Hosts Dancing with the Doctors at the Fargo Theatre

This is the second year of the event

FARGO, N.D. — A visit to the doctor’s office may not be enjoyable for everyone, but tonight it was all smiles as the doctors put on their dancing shoes.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Sanford Health Foundation which helps cancer patients with lodging, meals and transportation.

The events have been so popular that there’s already some traction for next year.

“I already have dancers and audience members who are saying, ‘when you do this next year I’d like to be a part of it.’ So there’s already an anticipation for next season, so I have a feeling that we’ll be doing it again next year because it’s a great community building event,” says Sanford Internal Medicine Physician Jennifer Raum.

You can donate to the Sanford Health Foundation here.