Sanford Says Goodbye to Former Clinic With a Big Bang

Demolition of the building begins today

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Sanford is saying goodbye to its former West Fargo clinic with a big bang.

The demolition of the building at the corner of 13th Avenue and Sheyenne Street will make way for more parking and green space for Sanford’s new facility right next door.

The newly opened clinic provides patients newer technology, a community room, lab testing and a pharmacy.

“Some of us have been receiving care here our entire lives and we have lots of memories in this old building. So, it’s a wonderful day. There’s a little bit of sadness, but it’s great to have this kind of progression, too,” said Sanford West Fargo Clinic Director Andy Larson.

The demolition will go on all weekend.

Sanford is hosting a public grand opening for its new $10 million facility on Monday at 4:30.